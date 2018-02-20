Professor Ian Bruce marks 25 years of Charity Talks

Charity Talks, the annual series of public talks by charity leaders, will mark its 25th anniversary this week with a talk by its founder Professor Ian Bruce CBE.

Professor Bruce is President of the Centre for Charity Effectiveness at Cass Business School in London.

On 21 February he will speak on ‘Good Practice Now – what have been the effective changes to running charities over the last 25 years,’ reflecting on how the charity sector has evolved during that time.

SEE ALSO: New course on financial sustainability for charities from Cass CCE (21 September 2017)

Since the first event, Professor Bruce has chaired over 150 charity chief executives and responders to Charity Talks, and helped spread insight into the changes and progression in nonprofit management and leadership.

Professor Ian Bruce said: “The talk draws on listening to many charity leaders talk about how their charities were run, in front of over 10,000 charity staff and trustees over the years.

“As well as fascinating insights from the past 25 years, I will also be looking at growing concerns about government outsourcing services and how outsourcers, such as non-profit organisations, (NPOs) including charities, could offer more.

“Many have pioneered welfare services for the state and could offer their expertise if tender processes were adapted to encourage more charities to bid and existing charity bidders to do more. This would improve things for the people we are here to serve and would increase charity revenue streams.”

Charity Talks 2017/18

In addition to this week’s event, there are two more Charity Talks scheduled this year:

Wednesday 25th April 2018 – Managing and leading inside nonprofits, with Juliet Bouverie, Chief Executive, Stroke Association and Professor Marianne Lewis, Dean and Professor of Management, Cass Business School

– Managing and leading inside nonprofits, with Juliet Bouverie, Chief Executive, Stroke Association and Professor Marianne Lewis, Dean and Professor of Management, Cass Business School Wednesday 11 July 2018: Topic to be confirmed, with Helen Stephenson CBE, CEO, Charity Commission and Caroline Copeman, Consultant, Cass CCE

All talks take place at Cass Business School, 106 Bunhill Row, London, EC1Y 8TZ, starting at 6 for 6.30pm. Tickets cost £35 for individual talks including a buffet reception.