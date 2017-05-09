4th edition of Managing Without Profit published

DSC’s Managing Without Profit is now available to order in its 4th edition.

First published in 1995, according to DSC Managing Without Profit is owned by over 23,000 civil society leaders across the world, and was voted number two on The Guardian list of ‘Five must-reads for charity workers’.

Aimed at chief executives, chairs, trustees and senior managers, the publication offers a practical overview of how to lead, govern and manage a civil society organisation. It covers management, governance and leadership tailored specifically for the third sector.

The new edition has been updated with sections on managing risk, choosing board members as well as 17 new case studies. It is available from the DSC site for £32.00.

It is written by Mike Hudson, director of Compass Partnership and a visiting Fellow at Cass Business School with 30 years’ experience in the third sector.

In the foreword, Sir Stuart Etherington, chief executive, NCVO, and Vicky Browning, chief executive, ACEVO say:

“As leaders chart new territory in adapting to the challenges of the day while simultaneously striving to increase their organisations’ impact, effective leadership, governance and management are all the more important. It is with good reason that many charity leaders have for years turned to Mike Hudson’s book. With its helpful guidance and its focus on strategy, it is a must-read for chief executives, senior managers, board members, and anyone wishing to take a leading role within an organisation.”

