Claire Rowney to join Macmillan as Executive Director of Fundraising

Macmillan Cancer Support has appointed Claire Rowney as Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications. She will take on the role in February 2019.

She joins the cancer charity from Save the Children UK where she has been Executive Director of Fundraising and Marketing since early 2017. Before this she spent 13 years at Cancer Research UK, leading Race for Life, Stand Up To Cancer, and Innovation and Corporate Partnerships.

Rowney takes over from Richard Taylor who is leaving Macmillan at the end of the year to pursue a career in coaching.

Lynda Thomas, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support highlighted Rowney’s “huge breadth of experience from across the charity sector”.

She added: “This, combined with her energy and passion for the work we do, will be invaluable in ensuring we continue supporting the growing number of people living with cancer to live life as fully as they can.”

Rowney was appointed a trustee of the Institute of Fundraising in April this year.