Edinburgh restaurant wins Small Business Big Heart Award

Edinburgh restaurant Kilted Lobster has won the second annual national Small Business Big Heart Award for its local community work.

Kilted Lobster received the 2018 Small Business Big Heart Award in association with BusinessesForSale.com for the many ways it helps those in need around Edinburgh including free meals for those facing financial hardship, vocational training for those overcoming barriers to work and education, and cookery classes for families on limited budgets or catering for special dietary needs.

The restaurant beat eight other regional finalists including The Picturedrome Electric Theatre in Bognor Regis for its support for local community events, organisations and sports clubs, and Sardaya Hair and Beauty in Swindon for its local fundraising activities and practical support for the elderly, homeless, children and babies in the community.

Rufus Bazley, Director of Marketing at BusinessesForSale.com said:

“All our regional finalists were worthy contenders for the top prize, but the judges decided Kilted Lobster and its ‘Cooking up a Storm’ social conscience had the edge. The impact the business makes to the wellbeing of locals on a sustained basis is amazing because as well as helping those communities directly it helps them to help themselves for the long term.”

Chef Patron, Colin Hinds said:

“We are delighted with the recognition, and it will spur us even further on our mission to help those in need feeding those in need with food, knowledge and access to work.”

Kilted Lobster will receive £1,000 to put towards a good cause of its choice.

The opening date for the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards will be announced in September.