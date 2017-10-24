18 UK charities shortlisted for ScottishPower Foundation Awards

The ScottishPower Foundation has shortlisted 18 UK charities for its 2017 awards with £30,000 to be won in prizes.

There are four award categories celebrating the work of the charities that the ScottishPower Foundation has donated grants to during 2017. These are the Innovative Project Award, Community Impact and Engagement Award, Education Partnership Award, and Charity Champion; which recognises an individual who has made an invested effort in supporting the work of its organisation. The winner of each category will receive £5,000 while each runner-up will receive £2,500.

The charities are: The Outward Bound Trust, 2050 Climate Group, The Aloud Charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland, Theatr Clwyd, O Ddrws I Ddrws, National Theatre of Scotland, Music in Hospitals & Care, Maggie’s, Perth Autism Support, Dumfries House, Alzheimer Scotland, RSPB Scotland, Glasgow Caledonian University, Children’s University Scotland, Young Enterprise, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and National Museums Scotland.

The awards are now in their fourth year, and the ceremony will be held on 7 November at ScottishPower’s new headquarters on St. Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre.

Ann McKechin, Trustee and Executive Officer of the ScottishPower Foundation, said:

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know each of our shortlisted projects across the last year and have learned about some of the fantastic work which they are undertaking across communities in the UK. We’re really pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to receive additional funding but also to meet with other like-minded organisations and foster learning.”

Image: Students at the National Museum of Scotland

805 total views, 805 views today