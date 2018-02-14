Love in London charity photo competition to benefit PhotoVoice

A photo competition celebrating love in the capital launches today, benefitting charity PhotoVoice.

Love in London has launched to celebrate unity and hope following a turbulent 2017. CLiKD, a dating app aimed at the creative community, has launched the competition, inviting people to submit photographs that showcase what love means to them in the capital. The aim is to unite differences and inspire the city, as well as raising funds for PhotoVoice, which supports social change and gives people a voice through photography. Entry to the competition is free, but participants are encouraged to give a £2 donation per image to support the charity’s projects worldwide.

As well as inviting images from anybody who has a story to tell about London, the competition will also showcase the work of celebrated photographers who will be sharing their perspectives of Love in London. Photographers include Laura Pannack and Peter Dench, with further contributions to be announced.

Photographers Kim Leuenberger and Jackie King will judge across the six categories including Love in the Community and Love What You Do, with other judges to be announced. The winning photo series will feature on digital signs across London tube stations and bus stops.

Tom Elkins, PhotoVoice CEO, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be involved with the Love in London competition. PhotoVoice’s charitable work helps people use photography to tell their side of the story and we’ve always been inspired by the images that people have created in our projects. Now, we are excited to see what people choose to submit to this competition which will celebrate what makes London such a wonderful city to live, visit and work in.”

Submissions for the competition open today (14 February) and close on 7 March. Information is available online.