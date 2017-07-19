Knightsbridge flat raffle to give percentage of proceeds to homeless charities

The owner of a £1m Knightsbridge flat is offering it as a £5 raffle prize, with a proportion of the proceeds from entries going to London homeless charities.

Lord Roger Hickman, the owner of the property, decided to launch the Win A Knightsbridge Flat competition after previously trying to sell the flat, to both find a new owner and help some of the city’s homeless charities.

The ground floor flat has a double bedroom, a separate sleeping area with a full sized bunk bed, a bathroom and a large reception room. It was offered for sale by a local estate agency over a year ago for nearly a million pounds, and is close to Knightsbridge Green, Sloane Street and the National History Museum.

Entries to the competition are £5 each, and Lord Hickman hopes to sell 300,000 tickets in order to cover costs including bank charges, stamp duty, legal fees, and charity donations, with the aim of selling up to 500,000 tickets in total to enable a bigger donation to homeless charities.

Lord Hickman will donate 5% of all the first 300,000 paid entry ticket sales to homeless charities, named as Emmaus, Shelter, and Crisis in an interview in Get West London. According to the same interview, Lord Hickman wishes to sell the flat to buy a property in the country nearer his 100-year-old mother, and the draw will be undertaken by someone nominated by the Charity Commission.

If the target of 300,000 entries is achieved before the closing date of 15 December, all additional ticket sale revenue will also be donated, minus a percentage to cover finance and marketing costs. Should the competition not hit its target of 300,000 paid entries by 15 December, the owner will choose to either determine that the property has been won, extend the competition, or offer the cash as prize. Either way, the charities will still receive a portion of the ticket price.

