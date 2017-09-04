Genesis Wellbeing Foundation offers community grants of up to £50,000

Genesis Wellbeing Foundation, the grantmaking arm of Genesis Housing Association, has opened a new funding round offering grants of up to £50,000.

The Foundation funds initiatives that help to sustain, empower and create great places for Genesis residents. Successful bidders will need to demonstrate the project’s benefit to Genesis residents in London and South East England, but can also cater for the wider community.

The Foundation will consider applications for projects that benefit residents in one or more of the themes of:

• financial inclusion

• enterprise

• employment and training

• digital engagement

• health and wellbeing

• social research

• volunteering.

Organisations running projects in their communities can apply to the Genesis Wellbeing Foundation for a small grant of up to £5,000 or a larger one of up to £50,000.

The Foundation will also provide advice and access to networks to help applicants deliver on their project goals.

Projects that have received funding in recent years include:

• craft sessions for older people

• a film foundation

• holistic therapy workshops

• a community choir.

Applications are open now from the Genesis Wellbeing Foundation.

The deadlines for applications are 1 October 2017 for small grants and 5 January 2018. Applicants will find out if they have been successful by 1 December 2017 for small grants and 31 March 2018.

Fancy some #funding?Grants up to £50k now on offer 4 community projects through our Genesis Wellbeing Foundation https://t.co/x17FksJjvm pic.twitter.com/SdonUDRJtT — Genesis Housing (@GenesisHousing) September 4, 2017

About Genesis

Genesis Housing Association provides homes to over 100,000 tenants in 84 local authorities in London and the East of England. It owns or manages around 33,000 homes across a range of tenures including social and private rent, shared ownership and leasehold, and care and support.

