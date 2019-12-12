Free point of donation software launches to cut the cost of contactless for charities

More than 400 charities have signed up to a new service that has launched to cut the cost of setting up contactless donations.

Digital consultancy Caution Your Blast says it launched the free point of donation software, called Give A Little, in response to the upfront costs and transaction fees faced by charities looking to utilise contactless donations.

Partnering with mobile payments company SumUp, Caution Your Blast created software that can work with a SumUp payment card terminal linked with an Android device. The firms say Give A Little enables contactless payments at a cost of less than 20% of market-leading providers, bringing the cost of entry of taking card payments including contactless payments, and phone-authorised transactions to under £100.

So far, the initiative has signed up 438 charities, and the run up to Christmas saw 176 sign up in November alone. More than £100,000 in donations has been taken via Give A Little in the UK since the software was made available for download: almost £30,000 of which was taken in November. Almost 70% of donors have enabled Gift Aid on their donations.

Ben Stewart, Founder, Caution Your Blast, said:

“Charities can’t afford to invest in costly card payment systems, yet our increasingly cashless society means they soon won’t have a choice. We’re delighted to partner with SumUp to solve this issue and offer charities free, easy-to-use software to step into the future and increase not only the number of donations they can receive, but also the amount they can raise.”

Peter de Souza, Head of Business Development (UK & IE) at SumUp added:

“We approached Caution Your Blast because of their sector experience to develop a charity app, and were up and running in four months. The team has also added new features such as Gift Aid declaration and the ability to play videos on the campaign screen, which are boosting the funds being raised even further. It’s an incredible initiative, especially at this time of year and the global potential for this technology is huge.”

The Caution Your Blast charity solution is currently being used in the UK, United States, Ireland, Portugal and Hungary.