RNIB installs system to ensure payment security with home-based telephone fundraisers

The Royal National Institute of Blind People has installed a system to ensure secure donation payments taken by its home-based telephone fundraisers.

RNIB uses 140 home-based telephone fundraisers working from separate locations all over the UK taking cardholder not present (CNP) payments from donors. To ensure Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance for these employees in addition to those in its contact centre, RNIB has partnered with Semafone to implement a payment system that not only proves regulatory compliance, but also integrates with individual workers’ phone and IT systems.

Semafone’s system allows RNIB’s supporters to input payment card details directly into their telephone keypad, rather than having to speak them aloud to the agent. The numbers are obscured using dual tone multi frequency (DTMF) masking, so the agent cannot see or hear the numbers and can stay in full communication with the supporter at all times to help with any issues that arise during the payment process. The patented payment method also sends any payment card numbers straight to the payment service provider (PSP), so they completely bypass the internal contact centre IT system.

Catherine Lloyd, Senior Telemarketing Manager at the Royal National Institute of Blind People said:

“With many of our employees being homeworkers, we were very concerned about compliance. With Semafone’s solution, RNIB can meet the data security demands of the PCI DSS, while also providing the best possible customer service. It also reinforces to our donors that we take the security of their data seriously. “Supporters have been impressed with the difference made by having a secure payment method via the phone; they have reported being happier with not having to verbally supply their card details when paying using the telephone. Many donors are elderly, while some are blind or partially sighted, so the simplicity of Semafone’s solution has been essential for the charity as we wanted to make it as easy as possible for them to support the work we do.”

