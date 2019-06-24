Access Group acquires Eazy Collect to extend payment processing services

Software provider The Acccess Group has completed its acquisition of Eazy Collect, the UK payment platform providers for SME’s, not-for-profit, blue-chip corporates and the public sector.

Eazy Collect processes over four million payments per year, with a consolidated value of more than £400m, for 800 companies and organisations of all sizes.

Established in 2002, Eazy Collect initially focused on the leisure industry. Since then it has expanded to work with organisations across the charity, insurance, utility, finance, telecoms and other sectors, including brands such as Arriva, Cannon Hygiene, Midlands Air Ambulance and IHG Hotels.

Chris Bayne, CEO of Access, commented: “Following our recent acquisition of Rapidata, the market leader in Direct Debit processing for the not-for-profit sector, we are enhancing and extending our business in this space with the acquisition of Eazy Collect. We now have a commanding position in the UK payment processing space across multiple industries and will be able to offer even more of our customers, current and future, the capability to process payments in an integrated fashion through their Access Workspace solutions.”

The Access Group, established in 1991, has over 18,000 customers in the commercial and not-for-profit sectors.

4 billion direct debit transactions a year

The UK direct debit payments market handled over 4 billion transactions last year. Ninety per cent of UK adults have at least one Direct Debit.

Andy Stalsberg, CEO of Eazy Collect, said: “The growth of the business has been established on a solid foundation of delivering cloud-based and integrated payment processing solutions built on the five key tenants for our industry – compliance, security, integrity, confidentiality and availability. ”

WATCH: Easy Collect Direct Debit services