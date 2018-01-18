WATCH LIVE: IWITOT 2018

This year’s I Wish I’d Thought of That is underway at Amnesty International in London, and you can watch it live.

The annual event features fundraisers sharing one of their favourite fundraising campaigns that they’d wish they’d thought of. Each has just seven minutes to present.

The audience get to hear some inspiring fundraising ideas and successes from ancient fundraising history to the current day. They also get to vote on them at the end of the day to find the best idea.

The event is brought together by Open Fundraising and helps raise funds for SOFII, the Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation.

This year is different. An anonymous donor has pledged to give up to £1000 to SOFII in matched giving. So MD James Briggs invited those in the audience to donate to help maximise this opportunity.

Look out for the three winners of I Want To Talk At That. They are new speakers presenting for the first time, but have received presentation help from mentors over the past few months.

