Ramadan 2019 fundraising round up

With Ramadan starting on 5 May, here is a selection of some of the fundraising activity taking place both in the run up, and during Ramadan itself.

This is it – the wait is finally over. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. 🎉🎉🎉 WE ARE LIVE 🎉🎉🎉#Cakes4Syria is coming to a city near you. Go to the website now and pre-order your cakes 👉🏼 https://t.co/fYjbYqzSIu Who’s getting theirs first?#TheCakeCampaign pic.twitter.com/3vFUGlSSmU — #Cakes4Syria (@TheCakeCampaign) April 27, 2019

The Cake Campaign & Cakes4Syria

Every Ramadan, The Cake Campaign offers huge chocolate cakes, with all profits going to Islamic Relief UK’s Syria Appeal. Cakes are ordered through the website with deliveries taking place on Sundays. So far the annual campaign has raised £1.25m in total with over 125,000 cakes sold.

Laila & World Food Aid

Laila Foods has launched its 2019 Ramadan campaign, an on-pack campaign that will run across national and independent retail and enable customers purchasing special 5kg or 10kg packs of Laila rice to use a unique code via the Laila Ramadan App to donate to a charity of their choice. Donations will be made via Laila’s affiliated UK charity World Food Aid with potential beneficiaries including Noor Foodbank, Preston, the Bradford Foodbank, Trussell Trust, Muslim Hands and Fareshare, among others. The campaign launches in May.

Human Appeal

This Ramadan, Human Appeal is asking people to come together with its Let’s Be One appeal, and raising money for its Feed the Fasting campaign, which provides nutritious food to vulnerable people throughout Ramadan. Last year, Human Appeal provided over 63,000 Ramadan food parcels through its ‘Feed the Fasting’ project, and over 24,000 hot meals, including over 2,000 here in the UK.

Islamic Relief UK

This Ramadan Islamic Relief UK is asking people if they can be 5.32: “Whosoever saves a life, saves the whole of mankind.” (Qur’an 5: 32), and help it save more lives than ever. The UK Government will also match £2m of the total raised in Islamic Relief UK’s Ramadan appeal, which will fund its work in Ethiopia addressing drought. The project will help keep livestock alive in times of drought & provide 3,000 pastoralists with ways to cope with drought using innovative insurance and technology.

This Ramadan, provide nutritious meals, clothes and medical care for Palestinian orphans in need Buy our Gift Box and support our Love Palestine appeal Get your Gift Box here: https://t.co/mm6IKsDt80 or call 03000 11 11 11 Become a #FriendOfPalestine LIMITED STOCK AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/mjWv32Q588 — pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) April 30, 2019

Penny Appeal

Penny Appeal has been offering A Gift from Palestine in the run up to Ramadan, with all proceeds from the £29.99 gift box going to support the people and the children of Palestine. It contains Medjoul dates, olive oil, black seed oil, anda Palestinian scarf.

Proud to have launched our #Ramadan2019 appeal ‘They Call Me Crazy’ which will strengthen communities in #Pakistan by providing vital #mentalhealth interventions. Support this work today-all donations to be doubled by @CareTechFdn & @cosaraf https://t.co/7YGMMaAC7n #NotCrazy pic.twitter.com/jWz28luaFn — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) April 29, 2019

British Asian Trust

British Asian Trust is tackling the mental health crisis in Pakistan this Ramadan with its They Call Me Crazy appeal, and asking people to give to support its work. Every pound given as a donation or as Zakat to the charity’s mental health work in Pakistan will be doubled by the CareTech and COSARAF Foundations.

Unicef UK

Unicef UK is asking people to donate their Zakat to support children suffering in Yemen, where its aid workers are providing food, clean water, and delivering vaccinations. Unicef is also providing temporary schools and offering emergency cash transfers.

Spotted on the underground! You can #feelamazing by giving your #Zakat where the Need is Greatest too! Visit https://t.co/b8H7oCRcnM to donate#feelamazing pic.twitter.com/sBi4BIv6yo — Muslim Aid UK (@Muslim_Aid) April 24, 2019

Muslim Aid UK

Muslim Aid UK is channelling donations to wherever they are most needed this Ramadan with its Need is Greatest appeal. The campaign features a diverse range of ordinary British Muslims displaying their feelings about the spiritual highs Ramadan generates, including through donating to those in need via Muslim Aid. The month will also be celebrated with a range of fundraising, community and cultural events.