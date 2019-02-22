Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IWITOT showcases 18 campaigns we all wish we’d thought of

Posted by on 22 February 2019 in News
IWITOT 2019 stage and opening slide
A couple of hundred fundraisers yesterday packed out the Amnesty International auditorium in London to hear 18 fundraisers share the fundraising campaign they truly wish they had thought of.

(I Wish I’d Thought Of That) is the simple yet compelling annual event from SOFII (the Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation) that brings that free collection of fundraising campaigns to life.

For the seventh year we were treated to a host of campaigns, some familiar but most not. Some were by established charities, others by individuals fundraising from their bedroom, from runners drawing rude pictures on their running apps, through the perfect charity home for a monthly giving product, to some novel approaches such as offering to insult publicly your donors in return for a donation.

Here are some highlights from the afternoon, followed by some other reactions to the presentations, and then at the end you can watch the full recording of the event.

 

The winner was…

IWITOT is a competitor sport though, so the audience was invited to vote on the winning presentation and idea.

Congratulations to Camille St Omer Donaldson of the British Red Cross.

 


 

Live tweeting from IWITOT 2019

Richard Sved was live-tweeting from the event too so explore his updates.

Here are my notes as the event unfolded.

 

 

What other fundraisers thought

 

 

 

 

And with all this sharing of fundraising expertise, it’s not surprising that IWITOT started trending:

 

 

Donate to SOFII

Before you watch the livestream of the event, you should know that IWITOT is an annual fundraising event for SOFII, to enable it to keep sharing and expanding its collection of fundraising campaigns to inspire fundraisers around the world.

An anonymous donor has offered to match up to £1,000 in donations to SOFII made at or shortly after IWITOT. So delegates at the event and those watching the feed were invited to donate.

 

 

WATCH: I Wish I’d Thought of That 2019

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

