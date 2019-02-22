IWITOT showcases 18 campaigns we all wish we’d thought of

A couple of hundred fundraisers yesterday packed out the Amnesty International auditorium in London to hear 18 fundraisers share the fundraising campaign they truly wish they had thought of.

IWITOT (I Wish I’d Thought Of That) is the simple yet compelling annual event from SOFII (the Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation) that brings that free collection of fundraising campaigns to life.

For the seventh year we were treated to a host of campaigns, some familiar but most not. Some were by established charities, others by individuals fundraising from their bedroom, from runners drawing rude pictures on their running apps, through the perfect charity home for a monthly giving product, to some novel approaches such as offering to insult publicly your donors in return for a donation.

Here are some highlights from the afternoon, followed by some other reactions to the presentations, and then at the end you can watch the full recording of the event.

The winner was…

IWITOT is a competitor sport though, so the audience was invited to vote on the winning presentation and idea.

Congratulations to Camille St Omer Donaldson of the British Red Cross.

Great to see the @BritishRedCross team represented at #IWITOT . Brilliant work from Camile St Omer Donaldson on @bloodygood__





Live tweeting from IWITOT 2019

Richard Sved was live-tweeting from the event too so explore his updates.

Here are my notes as the event unfolded.

Welcome to #IWITOT 2019. Follow that hashtag to join in and learn about great fundraising campaigns that fundraisers wished they’d thought of. Thanks to @SOFIIisHOT. pic.twitter.com/t5qbWSaXZt — Howard Lake (@howardlake) February 21, 2019

What other fundraisers thought

Great day at the @SOFIIisHOT #IWITOT yesterday. Just looking back through my notes and highlighted a few key words: disruption, fun, break the rules, take risks, community led, importance of language #fundraising #ideas #reflections — Amy Stow (@AmyStow87) February 22, 2019

#IWITOT re-inforced 3 things for me yesterday.

1. Fundraisers are amongst the most generous profession with their time, advice, and free conference tickets.

2. Twitter is an outstanding tool for meeting the best of them.

3. @SOFIIisHOT are amazing. — Robin Peake (@robin_peake) February 22, 2019

Top take-outs from #IWITOT:

1. Humour, irreverence, subversion, telling it like it is

2. Go to where the audience is, let them do their thing, keep out the way. Good reminders.

3. Authentic, relevant, engaging stories. (Can't say it enough)

4. Talent. The future is safe. — Matthew Sherrington (@m_sherrington) February 21, 2019

Oh, and couldn’t forget @bernardrossmc’s banana being auctioned for £50 which will support the incredible work @SOFIIisHOT does to train and inspire #fundraisers around the world. 👊❤️ #IWITOT — Meredith Niles (@meredithniles) February 21, 2019

And with all this sharing of fundraising expertise, it’s not surprising that IWITOT started trending:

Donate to SOFII

Before you watch the livestream of the event, you should know that IWITOT is an annual fundraising event for SOFII, to enable it to keep sharing and expanding its collection of fundraising campaigns to inspire fundraisers around the world.

An anonymous donor has offered to match up to £1,000 in donations to SOFII made at or shortly after IWITOT. So delegates at the event and those watching the feed were invited to donate.

