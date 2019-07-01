Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Somerset farmer plants wildflower meadow to raise funds for charity

Posted by on 1 July 2019 in News
0 Comments
A Somerset farmer is planting an annual wildflower meadow with all visitor donations going to charity.

Ken Sellick first created the wildflower meadow on his farm near Stogumber, Somerset four years ago, after his crop was eaten by wildlife, and invited people to pay it a visit through some local ads.

 

 

News of his meadow spread via social media and he has since planted the field, which covers more than two acres, each year to raise funds for local causes. These have included Musgrove Park Hospital’s Love Musgrove £1 million MRI scanner appeal, Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance, and this year’s choice Elliot’s Touch, which helps research and find cures for mitochondrial disease in children. 

Hundreds of people now visit the meadow every summer, and give via a collection tin in the field. This year there are also Elliot’s Touch volunteers on hand to talk to visitors.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

