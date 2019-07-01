Somerset farmer plants wildflower meadow to raise funds for charity

A Somerset farmer is planting an annual wildflower meadow with all visitor donations going to charity.

Ken Sellick first created the wildflower meadow on his farm near Stogumber, Somerset four years ago, after his crop was eaten by wildlife, and invited people to pay it a visit through some local ads.

This beautiful field with amazing view and a place to picnic will be open today from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

And then on Saturdays and Sundays

11-1pm, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Until further notice and weather permitting. TA4 4JF. All donations go to @ElliotsTouch #wildflowers #somerset pic.twitter.com/1xxpTWeN1V — Elliots touch (@ElliotsTouch) June 22, 2019

News of his meadow spread via social media and he has since planted the field, which covers more than two acres, each year to raise funds for local causes. These have included Musgrove Park Hospital’s Love Musgrove £1 million MRI scanner appeal, Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance, and this year’s choice Elliot’s Touch, which helps research and find cures for mitochondrial disease in children.

Hundreds of people now visit the meadow every summer, and give via a collection tin in the field. This year there are also Elliot’s Touch volunteers on hand to talk to visitors.