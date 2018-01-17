Seven new corporate fundraising partnerships

With the start of 2018 comes the beginning of many new charity partnerships. Here are seven that have caught our eye this week.

Leaders & Teenage Cancer Trust

Leaders has chosen Teenage Cancer Trust as its new charity partner for 2018 and announced plans to raise £50,000 for it. The property firm will work with Teenage Cancer Trust over the next 12 months to fundraise and raise awareness of its work. The new partnership marks the end of the company’s previous partnership with Together for Short Lives that saw it raise approximately £150,000 for the children’s hospice charity over the last three years.

Boston Consulting Group & GiveOut

The Boston Consulting Group has announced its support for new charity GiveOut as a founding corporate sponsor. GiveOut launched on 17 January and will raise funds in support of global LGBTQI causes worldwide. It was founded by Elliot Vaughn, a Partner and Managing Director at the Boston Consulting Group, London and the Chair of the organisation’s Board of Trustees.

United Utilities & Macmillan Cancer Support

United Utilities employees have chosen Macmillan Cancer Support to be the company’s official charity. The water company has now entered into a three-year partnership with Macmillan, aimed at raising £250,000 as well as helping provide better services for customers. All funds raised from the charity partnership will be restricted to the North West, which means United Utilities will help support people living with cancer across the region it operates in.

Lookers Vauxhall & Barnstondale Activity Centre

Lookers Vauxhall Birkenhead has presented Barnstondale Activity Centre with the use of a 17-seater minibus free of charge throughout 2018. The charity is planning to raise funds to buy the nearly new vehicle at the end of the year when it will be given the chance to buy it for a fraction of its list price.

Chandos Civils & Wood Street Mission

Chandos Civils has chosen Wood Street Mission, which helps families and children in Manchester and Salford, as its 2018 charity partner. The partnership launched with the donation of £10,000 from the firm.

Edinburgh Airport & Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Edinburgh Airport has announced that Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is its corporate charity partner for 2018. The airport works with a different charity every year, giving more than £65,000 to Children 1st last year. Forty applications to become 2018’s charity of the year were received, with the majority of the airport’s staff voting for SCAA in a secret ballot.

Winkworth UK & Habitat for Humanity GB

Winkworth UK has launched a new charity partnership with Habitat for Humanity GB. The partnership will be led by Winkworth’s head office, which started their fundraising activities with a Christmas Jumper Day in December, and will be rolled out to participating franchised offices over the coming year.

