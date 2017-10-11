Poppy Appeal collectors to accept old pound coin after deadline

This year the public is being encouraged to give either the new or old one pound coins to the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

The old round pound will have ceased to be legal tender after 16 October, but the charity is offering to accept any out-of-date coins throughout the appeal which leads up to Remembrance Sunday in November.

It is clearly banking on many people coming across old coins after the deadline, in pockets, purses, piggy banks and down the proverbial side of the sofa.

Claire Rowcliffe, Director of Fundraising at the Royal British Legion, explained: “As people come across old £1 coins in the coming weeks, what better way to use them than to support our Armed Forces throughout the Poppy Appeal? We’d be delighted to turn your out-of-date pounds into poppies, commemorating the fallen while enabling us to offer vital assistance to all members of the Armed Forces community, young and old.”

Poppy Appeal 2017

The official Poppy Appeal will launch on 26 October and will involved around 150,000 collectors selling millions of poppies across the country.

