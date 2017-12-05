Mary’s Meals asks people to feed a child through its Big Family Christmas dinner

Mary’s Meals is asking people to set a place at the table for its Big Family Christmas and set a child up with a daily meal for the whole school year.

The Big Family Christmas campaign says that a typical Christmas dinner could be around £20 per person, but by setting a place at the charity’s virtual table for a donation of £13.90, supporters will be giving enough to feed a child at their place of education for a whole year. In addition, every donation made by the end of 2017 will be matched as part of its Double the Love campaign, which means each one will in fact feed two children for a year.

Donors can choose a name to put on their plate, which appears on the appeal page of the Mary’s Meals site, and are also given the options of increasing their donation by 37p to cover the fee the charity incurs for the transaction, signing up to make it a monthly donation, and to opt in to hear from the charity in the future.

It is also encouraging people to fundraise for it this Christmas, with a downloadable pack of ideas from its site, and the campaign is being promoted across social media channels including Facebook and Twitter.

