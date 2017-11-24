Tesco to donate £1 from every fresh turkey to food charities

Tesco’s second Christmas ad focuses on supporting others through the winter, showing a local charity’s Christmas lunch, made using food donations from a Tesco store.

The second of five Christmas ads for the retailer aired on 17 November and highlights how Tesco and its customers give people in need a little extra help during the festive season.

Tesco’s 2017 Food Collection will run from Thursday 30 November to Saturday 2 December in all stores, while £1 from the sale of every fresh turkey in Tesco between 6 November 2017 and 25 December 2017 is being donated in equal proportions to FareShare and The Trussell Trust to help people in need this Christmas.

According to Tesco, last year it provided more than four million meals to people in need over the festive period through its annual Food Collection and ongoing food surplus redistribution scheme.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer, said:

“Our second television advert shines a light on the incredible generosity of our customers at Christmas time, and the little helps Tesco can give people in need during the festive season. “We’re delighted to hold our 10th Food Collection in partnership with FareShare and The Trussell Trust this year, and additionally donate £1 for every fresh turkey purchased at Tesco. We know our customers and colleagues really care about food poverty and we want to do our bit to help. “This year, our Christmas campaign celebrates the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all. We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help – Everyone’s Welcome at Tesco.”

