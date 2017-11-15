M&S Christmas ad book tie-in sees profits go to NSPCC

Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad starring Paddington has been turned into a book with all profits going to the NSPCC.

The ad, ‘Paddington and the Christmas Visitor’, was created by Grey London, and aired on 7 November. It is a festive, family focused tale that tells the story of how Paddington unknowingly saves Christmas for his friends and neighbours.

In a first for M&S, the story of the advert has been turned into a children’s Christmas storybook with the same title and available in stores and online for £3. All profits will be donated to the NSPCC to help fund its vital Childline service over the Christmas season. To launch the book, M&S is also hosting a series of book readings for children at stores around the UK.

For the 1st time our Christmas ad, Paddington & The Christmas Visitor, has also been turned into a storybook with all profits being donated to the @NSPCC #charitytuesday #lovethebear pic.twitter.com/eT4KrL19dD — M&S News (@MandSnews) November 7, 2017

The campaign has been created under the philosophy of M&S’s Spend it Well brand platform, which launched earlier this year encouraging customers to focus on the people, experiences and things that matter to them most.

Paddington will also take a lead role in helping the retailer create a series of special moments for its customers and the communities it serves through partnership activity.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, Executive Director of Customer, Marketing & M&S.com said:

“At M&S our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we know they love the magic of Christmas, most of all spending time with family and friends. Paddington has enchanted children and families all over the world for nearly 60 years which is why we couldn’t turn down the chance to bring the wonderfully endearing, much-loved British character and his world into the heart of our Christmas campaign this year.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of the NSPCC’s Childline said,

“Christmas is an exciting time of year, but for some vulnerable children and young people it can be very difficult which is why Childline is there for them 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. This, of course, requires a great deal of funding, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with M&S and Paddington to support the Childline service and raise awareness of the work we do. At only £3, with all profits going to the NSPCC, the book is excellent value for money and the perfect Christmas gift.”

