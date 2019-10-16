Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charities invited to apply for free two-minute video by Faltrego Films

Posted by on 16 October 2019
Charities are invited to apply for a free two-minute by Faltrego Films.

The offer is to celebrate Faltrego Films’s first anniversary.

Faltrego Films, a London-based video production company for the third sector,  will follow brand guidelines to a create a film that meets the charity’s brief, and the offer covers time, expertise and equipment for all aspects of production, including scripting, pre-production logistics, filming and editing. It also covers travel within London zones 1-4 free of charge.

If your charity or the shoot is based further afield, Faltrego Films asks that the charity covers travel outside of London and accommodation if needed.

 

 

The offer is valid for production during December 2019 and January 2020 and the deadline for entries is the end of this month, 31 October, at 5pm.

Any existing client that refers a charity to this offer will receive 5% off their next project flat fee providing the charity needs them by name in their form. If that charity is chosen for the film, the client who referred them will also win a 20% off their next project flat fee.

Charities are asked to visit this page for more information on how to enter.

