FSI launches free films to support good governance for charity trustees

The FSI is releasing a new series of six short films this week to mark Trustees Week 2017, which runs from today (13 November) until Friday 17 November.

The six films developed by the Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) are based on the Charity Commission’s Essential Trustee guide to offer trustees an overview of their core responsibilities.

Titled The Essential Trustee films, they are:

Carrying out purpose for public benefit Compliance Acting in the charity’s best interests Managing resources responsibly Acting with reasonable care Accountability

Each film lasts four minutes and offers advice on the key areas trustees need to consider in order to carry out their duties.

Pauline Broomhead, CBE, CEO of the FSI said

“One of the underlying challenges for the charity sector is increasing the quality of governance. Governance is no easy task and in an ever more complex regulatory environment and with ever increasing concern from the public, stronger and more robust governance is essential. “Many of the charities we work with at the FSI have been asking for support, they want to deliver the best governance possible but they need help and easily understandable information to do this. That is why we have launched this Essential Trustee series so that key information is easily accessible and easy to share. “We hope charity trustees from organisations of all sizes find the resource useful, we recommend that these are used to refresh the knowledge of current trustees as well as part of the induction for new trustees”.

The videos can be accessed directly on the FSI’s website and are freely available for all charity trustees.

717 total views, 717 views today