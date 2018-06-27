Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 27 June 2018 in News
10 prizes of £10k on offer to small charities to spend on marketing

Making A Difference Locally is marking its 10th anniversary by offering prizes of £10,000 each to 10 to help them expand their .

Making A Difference Locally (MADL) is the charity that was launched to help the nationwide network of independently run local Nisa stores to add value to their communities through donations.

The focus on benefiting small charities, indeed micro-charities, fits with Nisa stores’ local and community focus. 

Helping with marketing

MADL is aware that very small charities face a struggle to attract new volunteers, supporters and donations, so it is specifying that the must be used for marketing to help them overcome this.

This could involve a new website, the publication of a striking annual report, or marketing collateral such as leaflets or posters.

 

Making A Difference Locally's 10th anniversary celebrations

How to enter

To be eligible charities must:

  • have an annual income of £100,000 or less.
  • be registered in the UK
  • operate for the benefit of UK communities with one or more of the following purposes:
    • good health and wellbeing;
    • education and employment;
    • good food and nutrition;
    • shelter and security.

MADL have created a simple one-page online entry form. It asks simple questions, including:

  • Why do you deserve to ? (in no more than 100 words)
  • What would you spend £10,000 on for marketing purposes?
  • How will winning this competition make a difference to your beneficiaries?

The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 6 July 2018.

The prize is not negotiable or transferable. In order to claim the prize a charity must be able to demonstrate, to MADL’s reasonable satisfaction, that the prize will be used for marketing purposes. 

 

