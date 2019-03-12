Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Free animated video and landing page on offer to one charity

Milan-based motion design studio Antimatter is again offering to create one animated and a related landing page for one “impactful non profit, social impact or independent media project”.

Entries are now open, and the winning organisation will receive “animation, design and creative coding”.

The competition is open internationally, so UK-based charities can apply. Entries are invited from “all types of nonprofit organisations, social enterprises, independent media, [and] cultural and educational institutions and organisations.”

 

Showreel 2018 from Antimatter on Vimeo.

 
In particular the studio, which is run by an international team of motion artists, designers and script writers, is looking for:

  • an impactful story in the human development realm
  • a story about a project that produced a tangible and measurable progress in the area of action of your organisation
  • current or recently completed (in the past two years) projects.

Applications are open until 30 April 2019.

