Black Friday with a difference: the round up

Black Friday is tomorrow (24 November), swiftly followed by Cyber Monday and #GivingTuesday. A number of organisations are using Black Friday for good as well as running price promotions, and donating some or all of their own profits to charity. Some charities are putting on their own promotions too. Here’s a round up of some of the activity going on.

Ethical Superstore is pledging to donate items to Newcastle Foodbank for every order it receives over £30 from 21 November until midnight on 28 November. The Gateshead store offers a range of ethical alternatives to household and grocery products. 2017 will mark the third year of this campaign which has seen over 3,700 items worth £4,000 donated to date.

Our Food Bank Friday offer has launched. 20% off your order and we donate an item to @WEFoodbank with every order over £30!

Visit: https://t.co/9X3Qbjm0h6#foodbank #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/P9uqKfan5z — Ethical Superstore (@ethicalstore) November 21, 2017

On Black Friday, IVALO is launching its first Everlasting Friday, which will see it donate all sales commissions made on the day to Labour Behind the Label organisation.

We want to be part of sustainable consumption. That is why we are involved on Everlasting Friday with IVALO! On 24th of November IVALO will launch the first-ever Everlasting Friday. We will be making a statement that we won't be supporting the mass-cons… https://t.co/W9Cb53b0RL pic.twitter.com/P7mYABxraI — Crea Iloa Oy (@CreaIloa) November 20, 2017

As well as offering its customers savings, Slumbersac is donating a percentage of its profits to charity on Black Friday as part of its ongoing partnership with B1G1. It is giving the money to three B1G1 projects, based in Kenya, Cambodia, and Moldova, including this blindness prevention programme: Giving the Gift of Sight to a Child in Need.

One Mama One Shed is donating 100% of its profits to Alzheimer’s Society.

This Black Friday I won't be indulging in discount shopping mayhem, instead I'll be giving to charity, a charity very close to the heart of my family. If you want to give a little this Christmas you can also support @alzheimerssoc by buying from https://t.co/wPQo4FrKeN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qcF2avlYXw — One Mama One Shed (@OneMamaOneShed) November 22, 2017

Great Outdoors Galway is donating 10% from every sale to local charity Ability West.

On Black Friday 10% of every sale in @OutdoorsGalway will go to @abilitywest a local charity supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Come by the shop to find out more! #blackfriday #abilitywest #charity #galway pic.twitter.com/ADE8J2xkm3 — GreatOutdoors Galway (@OutdoorsGalway) November 8, 2017

Pretty Luscious Lippy is donating 5% of any sale made and paid for on Black Friday to the special baby care unit at Southend University Hospital.

@SouthendNHSCh @SouthendNHS A Black Friday deal with a difference – 5% of any orders taken and paid for on Friday will be donated to the Special Baby Care Unit which is @SOUTHENDVOX charity of the year. pic.twitter.com/bo0j6oDGdg — PrettyLusciousLippy (@PLusciousLippy) November 22, 2017

Montezuma’s is donating instead of discounting this Black Friday, giving to its favourite charity Children on the Edge.

Lots of charities are also reminding people to shop through AmazonSmile on Black Friday to earn them a donation. Shoppers just have to select a charity and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible AmazonSmile purchases to it.

Savoo, which lets consumers donate to charities for free when they shop through its search engine, is donating double for every purchase made by its customers.

Black Friday is nearly here and our friends at @savoo are donating double on every purchase made by their customers. This means 100% commission on every purchase will go straight back to Rainbow Trust if you select us as your charity of choice when you register! pic.twitter.com/8lj8bbch84 — Rainbow Trust (@RainbowTrustCC) November 22, 2017

Oxfam is running a five-day promotion with its Black Five-Day Sale, discounting items in its online shop from 23- 27 November. The price discount moves from 40% to 5% across the event.



WWF is thanking its supporters with an offer of a 20% discount off all products for its panda-inspired Black & White Friday event, along with free postage and packing. The offer is valid from 22-27 November.

