Black Friday with a difference: the round up

is tomorrow (24 November), swiftly followed by Cyber Monday and #GivingTuesday. A number of organisations are using for good as well as running price promotions, and donating some or all of their own profits to charity. Some charities are putting on their own promotions too. Here’s a round up of some of the activity going on.

Ethical Superstore is pledging to donate items to Newcastle Foodbank for every order it receives over £30 from 21 November until midnight on 28 November. The Gateshead store offers a range of ethical alternatives to household and grocery products. 2017 will mark the third year of this campaign which has seen over 3,700 items worth £4,000 donated to date.

 

On Black Friday, IVALO is launching its first Everlasting Friday, which will see it donate all sales commissions made on the day to Labour Behind the Label organisation.

 

As well as offering its customers savings, Slumbersac is donating a percentage of its profits to charity on Black Friday as part of its ongoing partnership with B1G1. It is giving the money to three B1G1 projects, based in Kenya, Cambodia, and Moldova, including this blindness prevention programme: Giving the Gift of Sight to a Child in Need.

 

One Mama One Shed is donating 100% of its profits to Alzheimer’s Society.

 

Great Outdoors Galway is donating 10% from every sale to local charity Ability West.

 

Pretty Luscious Lippy is donating 5% of any sale made and paid for on Black Friday to the special baby care unit at Southend University Hospital.

 

Montezuma’s is donating instead of discounting this Black Friday, giving to its favourite charity Children on the Edge.

 

Lots of charities are also reminding people to shop through AmazonSmile on Black Friday to earn them a donation. Shoppers just have to select a charity and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible AmazonSmile purchases to it.

 

Savoo, which lets consumers donate to charities for free when they shop through its search engine, is donating double for every purchase made by its customers.

 

Oxfam is running a five-day promotion with its Black Five-Day Sale, discounting items in its online shop from 23- 27 November. The price discount moves from 40% to 5% across the event.
Oxfam black friday

 

 

 

 

 

 

WWF is thanking its supporters with an offer of a 20% discount off all products for its panda-inspired Black & White Friday event, along with free postage and packing. The offer is valid from 22-27 November.

WWF Black & White Friday

