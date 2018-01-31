Call for a charity shop on Coronation Street

A campaign is underway to persuade ITV to add a charity shop to Coronation Street. The street in fictional Weatherfield must be one of the few main streets in the UK not to have a charity shop.

The campaign is the idea of Manchester-based Jayne Cartwright, founder of the Charity Retail Consultancy, which has advised and supported charity retailers for 25 years. She was inspired by the announcement that ITV had agreed partnerships with Costa Coffee and Co-op to appear on Coronation Street. Viewers will see Co-op and Costa Coffee storefronts as part of a new extended Weatherfield set, joining the other shops and businesses in and around Coronation Street.

Both facades will be fully branded and open for business in Spring 2018 with other assets such as posters, bags and cups integrated across the soap.

The new agreements also include digital and brand-licensing aspects for both brands, enabling them to use Coronation Street assets and extend the partnership off-air.

Coronation Street charity?

Cartwright suggested the addition of a charity shop in a tweet to ITV:

Hey @ITV How about a 3rd new retail partnership- with a charity shop on the Street? https://t.co/OTefW5XGuK — Jayne Cartwright (@JayneCartwright) January 30, 2018

The shop with its volunteers and customers would offer new opportunities for the TV soap’s writers and bring home the value of local charity shops to a nationwide audience.

Cartwright explained: “Charity retail staff and 230,000 volunteers work so hard to raise income. A charity shop on Corrie would be a brilliant way to show its millions of viewers the commitment and love they have for their shops & customers, as well as the fun they all have!”

Collaborating with corporate and retail fundraising consultant John Thompson, who created the successful #FirstFiver campaign in 2016 which raised an estimated £12.5 million, she then posted a Twitter vote.

If @CostaCoffee and @coopuk are coming to @itvcorrie is it time for the Street to get a charity shop? Vote now! — Jayne Cartwright (@JayneCartwright) January 30, 2018

She knows her Corrie history, recalling that there was a temporary charity shop in 1990:

Anyone remember the temporary Friends of Weatherfield Hospice shop in 1990 run by volunteer Emily Bishop? In 2018 it has to be a local NW charity retailer. Viewers would love a pitch for the pitch. Chat tomorrow 🙂 — Jayne Cartwright (@JayneCartwright) January 30, 2018

Which charity shop?

If ITV does see the sense in adding a charity shop, there is the question of which charity should be selected.

A small local one please https://t.co/9OFKDE9p72 — Polly (@shute_polly) January 30, 2018

Various ideas have been suggested:

a local North West England charity

it could then become an annual or regular pitch so that other charities could in turn share the benefits

the pitch could involve a viewers’ vote, perhaps with a premium line generating donations for the shortlisted charities

the Co-op and Costa Coffee could be invited to support the initiative

Oh yeah! Co-op did collections for Age UK's shops in the run-up to Christmas @JayneCartwright — Tenderaising (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) January 30, 2018

Perhaps a local charity shop would be most appropriate to begin with, with an opportunity for causes to pitch for the pitch on an annual basis – a selection voted on by viewers? @JayneCartwright https://t.co/9iZg8sth7Q — Tenderaising (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) January 30, 2018

One local charity joined in the conversation promptly last night:

It should be a pop up space, initially for @CWATrafford think how much awareness could be raised for local projects — Michelle Peters (@blueybaloo) January 30, 2018

Jayne Cartwright added some more thoughts, as she shared the idea with national and regional news organisations last night:

Need to think about impact on volunteers and donors though – they have to engage with the cause. Could be a council owned shop and they offer low rent to a changing charity for 12 months to avoid vacant units, get some business rates & engage community in volunteering & recycing — Jayne Cartwright (@JayneCartwright) January 31, 2018

John Thompson told UK Fundraising: “For many years Corrie has been a regular part of millions of viewers’ lives, an institution that reflects the ever changing social, cultural and economic issues of our time. Our high streets also reflect these and it would be apt that a charity shop took a rightful slot alongside a Co-op and a Costa thus reflecting the true reality of co-existing commercial and not-for-profit retail in our towns across the UK.”

You know @itvcorrie always reflects real life – now it’s time for some high street storylines. Another top story for Roy! — Jayne Cartwright (@JayneCartwright) January 31, 2018

128 total views, 0 views today