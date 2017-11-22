Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Dogs Trust uses virtual reality in face-to-face fundraising

Posted by on 22 November 2017 in News
0 Comments
Dogs Trust has started to use in its fundraising activities. The charity sees the immersive experience as a way to grab the attention of people inundated with constant messaging and show them in a very clear what what a difference they can make.

Working with GOOD Agency, Dogs Trust launched the virtual reality experience today at The Ideal Home Show in London.

SEE ALSO: Using virtual reality as part of your major donor engagement

The VR film offers a method of demonstrating the impact donors can have for the thousands of dogs each year that Dogs Trust care for. It places the audience in the middle of the rehoming centre, allowing them to experience the care, attention and love each of the dogs receive. Like other charities, it is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what it does to attract new donors.

Reception in Dogs Trust VR film

Explore Dogs Trust’s work via VR

VR in more locations

After the launch, Dogs Trust will offer this VR experience out to face-to-face fundraisers in locations across the UK.

Dogs in Dogs Trust VR film

Who let the dogs out in virtual reality?

Reuben Turner, creative director of GOOD Agency, explained: “Virtual Reality is the perfect tool to rouse the curiosity of passers-by, and make them want to investigate. It’s completely new for Dogs Trust, but shows the important work they do in a fun and uplifting way – and we hope it helps the face-to-face fundraisers attract lots of new sponsors.”

Kayleigh Barker, Head of Donor Acquisition at Dogs Trust, commented: “Sponsor a Dog is a hugely important scheme for Dogs Trust and we needed to engage busy people going about their days. This VR experience will show people the incredible work that really happens in our centres, something we couldn’t offer in real life.”

 

Kennels in Dogs Trust VR film

Going behind the scenes in VR with Dogs Trust


 

 

