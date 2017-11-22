Dogs Trust uses virtual reality in face-to-face fundraising

Dogs Trust has started to use virtual reality in its face-to-face fundraising activities. The charity sees the immersive experience as a way to grab the attention of people inundated with constant messaging and show them in a very clear what what a difference they can make.

Working with GOOD Agency, Dogs Trust launched the virtual reality experience today at The Ideal Home Show in London.

SEE ALSO: Using virtual reality as part of your major donor engagement

The VR film offers a method of demonstrating the impact donors can have for the thousands of dogs each year that Dogs Trust care for. It places the audience in the middle of the rehoming centre, allowing them to experience the care, attention and love each of the dogs receive. Like other charities, it is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what it does to attract new donors.

VR in more locations

After the launch, Dogs Trust will offer this VR experience out to face-to-face fundraisers in locations across the UK.

Reuben Turner, creative director of GOOD Agency, explained: “Virtual Reality is the perfect tool to rouse the curiosity of passers-by, and make them want to investigate. It’s completely new for Dogs Trust, but shows the important work they do in a fun and uplifting way – and we hope it helps the face-to-face fundraisers attract lots of new sponsors.”

Kayleigh Barker, Head of Donor Acquisition at Dogs Trust, commented: “Sponsor a Dog is a hugely important scheme for Dogs Trust and we needed to engage busy people going about their days. This VR experience will show people the incredible work that really happens in our centres, something we couldn’t offer in real life.”

141 total views, 141 views today