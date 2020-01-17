International face-to-face fundraising conference comes to Vienna

The first international face-to-face fundraising conference will be held in November this year in the Austrian capital. The three-day conference will explore the changing market and latest practice around the world.

Vienna was chosen as the location because it is the birthplace of face-to-face fundraising. Greenpeace pioneered the approach there over 25 years ago, talking to people on the streets and inviting them to become regular donors.

The conference programme is being developed by leading face-to-face fundraising (F2F) experts from international NGOs, fundraising agencies and trade bodies, including SOS Children’s Villages, Unicef and WWF International. It is supported by the European Fundraising Association.

The programme will cover:

ethical standards and self-regulation

innovation and technology

the donor journey

recruitment and team motivation

business models, and more

It will feature an interactive series of workshops, plenaries and opportunities for smaller group discussions.

“Talking directly with supporters remains such an important way of reaching and engaging charity supporters. But the world is changing fast and the way that charities and the public interact with one another is evolving too.

Günther Lutschinger, CEO of conference organiser Fundraising Verband Austria, said:

“As a sector, we need to work more closely together to better understand how the market is changing in different parts of the globe and to share our ideas and experiences. The conference is a unique opportunity for face-to-face experts, thought leaders and decision makers to accelerate best practice in the field.”

Call for speakers

The International Face-to-Face Fundraising Congress will take place from 17-19 November 2020.

It is being organised by Fundraising Association Austria, which is inviting experts in the field to share their insights at the event.

The first round of session submissions closes on 24th January 2020.

Speakers already confirmed include:

Dr Adrian Sargeant, CEO of The Philanthropy Centre

Daryl Upsall, CEO of Daryl Upsall Consulting

Reinhard Schlossnagel, CEO of Formunauts

Dominic Will, Director of Partnerships at Personal Fundraising Services.

Delegate tickets for the International Face-to-Face Fundraising Congress are now available, with early bird discounts on offer until 31 March 2020.