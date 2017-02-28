Dogs Trust introduces consent platform to capture supporter preferences

Dogs Trust has partnered with MyLife Digital and Wood for Trees to launch a cloud-based consent platform that will enable it to capture and manage supporter preferences, and meet legislative requirements associated with the upcoming GDPR.

According to Dogs Trust, the platform will also enable it to adapt to likely future Fundraising Regulator requirements, such as the Fundraising Preference Service. In addition, it will deliver increased transparency to supporters on the personal data the charity holds about them, and help them understand why the data has been collected, to know who has access to the data and to control permissions for the usage of their data.

The cloud-based platform has been provided by MyLife Digital and implemented by Wood for Trees, and operates outside of Dogs Trust’s CRM system whilst also integrating with it. The platform gives supporters direct access to their own data, while agents will also be able access it on their behalf, with consents captured in a way that places supporters’ choices at the centre of how Dogs Trust communicates and engages with them.

Nick Daniel, marketing director at Dogs Trust said:

“With the impending changes to the regulatory environment, we needed to find a tool that would help us to maintain a relationship with the maximum number of supporters and that could adapt to future regulatory requirements. “We can now provide our supporters with the ability to tailor their relationship with us and, importantly, how we may use their data going forwards with their clear consent. This new technology should give us the transparency required by the legislators and regulators and help us increase the trust of our supporters, strengthening our relationships.”

