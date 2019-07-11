NSPCC launches digital platform for regular giving

The NSPCC has unveiled a new digital wallet to give supporters the ability to make recurring donations using their preferred payment method.

Initial A/B tests of the digital wallet have already shown a significant uplift in conversion rates, as well as an increased average gift value.

Working with digital agency partner WPNC, the charity is aiming to make regular giving easier. Harnessing PayPal technology, the wallet offers NSPCC’s donors, alongside Direct Debit, additional ways of signing up for regular giving via their preferred payment method. Apple Pay and debit and credit card options will be added in the coming months.

By offering more user-friendly donation options, the NSPCC aims to benefit from an increased conversion rate for regular gifts via its website, and to increase the overall number of donors giving regularly. It is also hoped that the popularity of digital payments among younger people will encourage a new, younger audience to donate regularly.

The recurring payment system is built on goDonate Enterprise, part of a suite of platforms built by Addition – the digital product studio of WPNC.

Vicky Reeves, Deputy Group CEO and Digital MD, WPNC, said:

“Charities must keep pace with people’s preferred ways to donate. It’s vital that they think outside the sector norms and not be afraid to embrace this future thinking rather than only offering Direct Debits – especially when many banks have stopped printing account details from debit and credit cards, making it harder to recall these details despite wanting to donate.”

Louise Corden, Lead Digital Producer, NSPCC, added: