Posted by on 17 November 2017 in News
MAG BBC Radio 4 Appeal is highest performing of the year

September’s BBC 4 Appeal for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) has become the most successful BBC 4 fundraising appeal of the year to date, raising over £90,000 for the charity and reaching two million listeners.

The donations will also be doubled under the UK Aid Match scheme. MAG’s BBC Radio 4 Appeal aired on 24 September 2017 and was presented by journalist Colin Freeman. In it, he shared the story of Saadla, a farmer near Mosul in Iraq, whose son stepped on a landmine, killing him instantly. Saadla’s story moved thousands of BBC Radio 4 listeners to donate, raising the record-breaking amount.

The radio appeal marked the launch of MAG’s Walk Without Fear campaign, which runs until 24 December, with all donations matched by the UK government.

Jane Cocking, CEO of MAG said:

“The generosity of the British public is extraordinary. We are so grateful for each and every donation, which will help us continue our lifesaving work around the world, from Angola to Zimbabwe, allowing people to walk without fear.”

The Radio 4 Appeal features a different charity each week, with appeals running from Sunday for seven days. Listeners are directed to donate online on the BBC Radio 4 Appeal page, by phone or by cheque.

September also saw new Chair of Trustees Karen Brown join MAG. Brown was previously Chair of Oxfam.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

