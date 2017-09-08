Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2017’s Remember A Charity in your Will Week takes to the airwaves with DJ Emperor Rosko

Posted by on 8 September 2017 in News
2017's Remember A Charity in your Will Week takes to the airwaves with DJ Emperor Rosko

in your Will Week launches on Monday (11 September) with a dedicated legacy station travelling the country to engage the public.

2017’s Remember A Charity Week sees 60s Radio Caroline DJ Emperor Rosko and colleague Tony Prince front the consortium’s own digital radio station Last Pirate FM from locations across the UK. The radio station will broadcast each day on Mixcloud during Remember A Charity in your Will Week beginning at 10am on Monday 11 September, as it travels the country encouraging people to get involved.

The campaign aims to inspire legacy giving by getting people talking about what they would like to pass on to future generations with the radio station visiting Spitalfields Market in London, The Square in Bournemouth, The Forum in Norwich, Church Street in Liverpool, and Castle Street in Edinburgh. Content has been developed to appeal to the baby boomer generation and will feature interviews with charities, supporters and celebrities including Twiggy, Wilko Johnson and Keith Skues, discussion shows, music from the 60s and on air discussions with the public.

Member charities have also created their own charity jingles, which will be aired during the week on the radio station, while on social media, charities and supporters will be sharing their vision for the world they want to pass on using the hashtag #HaveYourSay.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“Broadcasting from a different location each day and championing in each area, we’re looking forward to bringing charities and potential supporters together across the country and to inspiring the nation to think about how they can shape the world they leave behind.

“This year’s campaign is very different from anything we have done in the past and is only possible due to the involvement of so many charities. Working collaboratively, we can really champion the importance of gifts in Wills, creating a cultural change that will take us one step closer to making legacy giving a social norm.”

 

Main image: DJ Emperor Rosko

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

