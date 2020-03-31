Thousands of DAB radios to be donated to vulnerable over 70s

A partnership between loneliness and technology charity WaveLength, BBC local radio, manufacturers, and retailers will see thousands of free DAB radios offered to vulnerable people aged over 70 to help them stay connected during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scheme is part of the BBC’s Make A Difference campaign, which launched in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and aims to work as a virtual community notice board, linking together those who want to give help with those in need, and is running across all 39 BBC local radio stations in England to help connect communities.

Thousands of DAB radios have been donated by Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Pure and Roberts Radio and will be distributed by loneliness charity WaveLength, with batteries provided by Duracell UK.

Vulnerable people aged over 70 who can be nominated through an online application form at www.wavelength.org.uk/radiohero

Tony Hall, the Director-General of the BBC, said:

“Local radio is a lifeline at this time and has never been more important as a source of trusted local news and information, and also as a companion for people who are isolating. We want everyone who needs access to the radio to have it, that’s why we’re giving away DAB radios. I’m proud we’ve been able to coordinate this initiative with our partners who have been so generous in offering their resources.”

Kesah Trowell, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Currys PC World, added: