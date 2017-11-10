Action for Children forms Christmas partnership with House of Fraser

Action for Children is partnering with House of Fraser in a Christmas campaign supported by Anthea Turner that aims to raise funds by encouraging people to share Christmas wishes or memories on trees in-store.

The #BringMerryBack campaign asks customers at House of Fraser stores nationwide to purchase a bauble on which they can write a festive wish or their happiest childhood memory and hang on a special in-store gold wishing tree. All proceeds from the bauble donations will go to Action for Children services across the country.

Action for Children ambassador Anthea Turner launched the campaign at House of Fraser’s flagship Oxford Street store on 6 November.

She said:

“It’s such an easy way for people to help others at this time of year and a lovely thing to do with the whole family. And having been an ambassador for this amazing charity for the past three years I know what a difference this money will make to children, young people and families up and down the country.”

Launched @actnforchildren #christmaswishingtree @houseoffraser Please go to a store, wish donate and help a young person have a better life pic.twitter.com/cw5U1s6qo9 — Anthea Turner (@AntheaTurner1) November 7, 2017

Locks Farmer, Director of Fundraising at Action for Children, said:

“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for vulnerable children, young people and their families. This is why we’re so grateful for the incredible support shown by House of Fraser stores and customers this year for our Christmas Wishing Tree campaign, which will help us to raise funds for our 600 services helping disadvantaged children, young people and families across the country.’

