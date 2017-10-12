£18,000 website grants available from Transform Foundation

Transform Foundation has opened round three of its 2017 Charity Website Grant Programme, with £18,000 grants available to help charities redevelop their websites.

The grants are available to help charities to fund the redevelopment of their sites to increase their ability to raise funds, more effectively serve beneficiaries, and raise broader awareness of their cause. According to Transform Foundation, previously successful applicants have increased online income by £7.1m so far through their new websites.

Transform Foundation is looking for sustainable and scalable projects that make a difference to the greatest volume of people. Any type of non-profit organisations can apply and successful applicants will typically have an income of between £350k and £30m although smaller charities with ambitious plans can apply and larger charities can apply for specific campaigns. The £18,000 grant covers the bespoke strategy, design, build, training and launch of a new site and successful applicants must cover ongoing fees for the first year.

To deliver the programme, the Foundation is working with RaisingIT, which will be designing, building and supporting the websites for successful applicants.

More information can be found on the Website Grant Programme section of the site, along with how to apply.

Other Transform Foundation grant programmes also include its Facebook Advertising Grants, which is also open for applications and provides £5k grants to charities to fund Facebook Advertising campaigns, and on which it works with technology company Farewill. The Foundation is also currently launching its Charity Incubator programme, which will function similarly to Y Combinator, Seedcamp or Entrepreneur First, but for the purpose of creating scalable registered charities or social enterprises with Transform Foundation providing scale up grants.

