Charities will still accept the old £1 coin in donations

The old round pound coin today ceases to be accepted in most places across the UK. All hail the new 12-sided bimetallic pound coin. But almost any charity will continue to accept them as donations for a while longer.

These are some of the charities and campaigns appealing for old £1 coins.

1. Make A Wish Foundation

Make A Wish Foundation has the support of The Daily Mail and Nationwide building society in its old pound campaign. Nationwide will accept them in their branches until the end of 2017.

2. Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion will accept old pound coins until Remembrance Day in November as part of its annual Poppy Appeal. There are around 150,000 collectors ready to accept them.

With the annual telethon in November, just a month after the old pound is withdrawn from circulation, it makes sense to appeal for some of the estimated £450 million in old one pound coins that still haven’t been spent or donated.

Paying with £1 coins

The official advice is that you won’t be able to pay with old pound coins from the end of 15 October:

But in practice you will be able to spend them in a few places, if you choose not to donate them to charity. But you will need to be quick.

The final deadlines are:

Tesco – 23 October: deadline for using old coin at tills and self-service machines

– 23 October: deadline for using old coin at tills and self-service machines Aldi and Iceland – 30 October

and – 30 October Poundland – 31 October.

In addition the Federation of Small Businesses has encouraged its 170,000 members to continue accepting them after 15 October because it will provide a “useful community service” to customers.

Choose… any charity!

Still not sure who to give your outdated old pound coin to? Choose your favourite charity!

24 designs of the round pound coin

The Royal Mint has shared the 24 distinct designs that appeared on the round £1 coin from 1983 onwards.

