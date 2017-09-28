SCVO’s Martin Sime to retire

Martin Sime, Chief Executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), is to retire after more than 25 years with the umbrella organisation for Scottish charities.

He joined SCVO in 1991 and has helped expand its membership to more than 1,800 members, from individuals and local groups to Scotland-wide organisations. He has also been credited with transforming the role and influence of third sector bodies.

Under his leadership SCVO introduced a number of digital tools and services for Scottish charities.

Mr Sime said that it had been a privilege “such a fantastic position” for more than a quarter of a century, “and to have been part of the changing face of the third sector throughout that time”.

He asked his colleagues to support his successor “contribute to addressing the many challenges and opportunities which continue to confront Scotland’s voluntary organisations.”

Neville Mackay, Interim Convener of SCVO, said that SCVO was “hugely indebted to Martin for his leadership and vision.”

He added: “Among his many achievements are driving positive change in charity law, charity finance and the esteem with which the sector is held by the public and parliament… He leaves with Trustees’ gratitude and very best wishes for the future.”

WATCH: Martin Sime – why I enjoy my job

