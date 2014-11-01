Fiona Duncan becomes Chief Executive of Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland

Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland has appointed Fiona Duncan as its new Chief Executive. She succeeds Mary Craig OBE, who has served as the grantmaker’s Chief Executive since 2009.

Duncan, who joined the Foundation as Deputy Chief Executive in 2013, will lead the organisation as it moves away from financial reliance on a covenant with Lloyds Banking Group that has sustained it for nearly 30 years.

She has already contributed to the Foundation’s new three year strategy, and will now get to lead in its implementation.

Duncan said:

“I’m excited to have been given the challenge of delivering the new strategy. The Foundation has gone through a significant period of change in recent years and is now firmly focused on the future and building on its reputation of delivering value beyond its grant making”.

She thanked Mary Craig for giving the Foundation “a new sense of purpose and direction”.

New strategy

The Foundation’s new strategy focuses on three main strands:

• a fresh approach to grant making designed to increase opportunities and life chances for people who are, or are at risk of, disadvantage;

• a new place-based approach to community empowerment that focuses on building dynamic relationships in areas which don’t benefit from traditional grant making;

• and maximising the impact of its funding by sharing knowledge, skills and expertise with groups and individuals. This includes establishing a social enterprise to provide accessible, flexible support for other grant-makers.

Fiona Duncan takes up her new role from today. A former Chair of the Institute of Fundraising, she joined the Foundation from THINK, having been a director there since 2010 where she specialised in strategic planning.

