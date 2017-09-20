Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fundraising Regulator issues alert over FPS invoice scam

Posted by on 20 September 2017 in News
0 Comments
Fundraising Regulator issues alert over FPS invoice scam

The has warned charities not to be fooled by an email scam sending out fake invoices for payments.

The scam email requests payment for the Fundraising Preference Service or implies that an invoice is due. However, the Fundraising Regulator does not sent out invoices for the FPS with the cost for this service covered by its levy.

In addition, the Regulator has also asked charities to be aware that the levy invoices it is currently in the process of sending out for Year 2 are not fraudulent. Its Levy Year 2 invoices are sent out using the address: levy@fundraisingregulator.org.uk.

If anyone receives a fraudulent email purporting to be from the Regulator, and has any concerns or questions, they can contact the Regulator on 0300 999 3407, or enquiries@fundraisingregulator.org.uk.

The Regulator has reported the scam to Action Fraud.

519 total views, 519 views today

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!
" />