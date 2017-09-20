Fundraising Regulator issues alert over FPS invoice scam

The Fundraising Regulator has warned charities not to be fooled by an email scam sending out fake invoices for Fundraising Preference Service payments.

The scam email requests payment for the Fundraising Preference Service or implies that an invoice is due. However, the Fundraising Regulator does not sent out invoices for the FPS with the cost for this service covered by its levy.

In addition, the Regulator has also asked charities to be aware that the levy invoices it is currently in the process of sending out for Year 2 are not fraudulent. Its Levy Year 2 invoices are sent out using the address: levy@fundraisingregulator.org.uk.

If anyone receives a fraudulent email purporting to be from the Regulator, and has any concerns or questions, they can contact the Regulator on 0300 999 3407, or enquiries@fundraisingregulator.org.uk.

The Regulator has reported the scam to Action Fraud.

