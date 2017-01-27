Fundraising Regulator appoints Syrenis to deliver FPS

The Fundraising Regulator has announced that it has chosen Syrenis Ltd to provide the database and telephone service for the Fundraising Preference Service.

Syrenis beat five other firms in a competitive tender process to win the business. The Regulator appointed Syrenis due to its existing The Preference Centre product, which will be built upon for FPS, as well as the firm’s previous experience of working with call centres, and the level of cyber-security built into its products.

Syrenis will begin work immediately on developing FPS, with the service scheduled to go live to the public in the early summer.

Stephen Dunmore, chief executive, Fundraising Regulator, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Syrenis, who impressed us with their proposal for the Fundraising Preference Service. It is essential that the service operates as smoothly and securely as possible, which is why Syrenis is the perfect fit. Their commitment to flexibility will also be an asset as the product develops prior to launch. “FPS will help individuals take control of their communication with charities. It is a vital step in rebuilding trust between the public and the sector, although it is not the only answer and more will need to be done to ensure that charity fundraising is carried out to the highest standards.”

Nicky Watson, CEO, Syrenis, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the Fundraising Regulator and to deliver this important service. We look forward to developing and launching the service over the coming months.”

The Fundraising Regulator published its plans for the FPS in December, stating that it would not be a single ‘reset button’ as had been feared, but would enable individuals to opt out of receiving communications from specific charities. It said then that it was in discussions with a number of potential suppliers.