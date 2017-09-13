Four new appointments for September 2017

Here are four recent charity appointments in one of our occasional recruitment round-ups, including new CEOs for Community Integrated Care and Birmingham Dogs Home.

Mark Adams joins Community Integrated Care

Mark Adams has joined Community Integrated Care as its new CEO. Adams has over 35 years of healthcare leadership experience both nationally and internationally, and replaces Phil Pegler, who completes his 12-month tenure as Interim CEO. Adams joins from Dubai, where he designed and launched healthcare management business, Anglo Arabian Healthcare (AAH): an integrated network of 40 clinics, diagnostic centres, hospitals and pharmacies.

Rohan Putter takes up role at Bloodwise

Rohan Putter is the new Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Bloodwise. Putter took up the role on 7 September, and was previously Deputy Director of Fundraising at Barnardo’s. Prior to this he was Head of Fundraising Business Strategy and Operations at Marie Curie, and before that Head of Development at Royal Holloway, University of London. He also has a strong health background with a BSc. in Microbiology and Immunology (University of Leicester) and MSc. in Molecular Genetics (University of Leicester).

Giles Webber is new CEO at Birmingham Dogs Home

Birmingham Dogs Home has appointed Giles Webber as its new Chief Executive Officer. Webber joins the charity from Dogs Trust, where he has been the Operations Director for six years. He brings a wealth of animal welfare experience to his new role, including operational leadership at a national level. He is also an elected member of the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) Management Committee.

Stephen Ballantyne joins The Amber Foundation

Stephen Ballantyne joins The Amber Foundation as its new Head of Fundraising and Communications this month. Ballantyne will work closely with Amber’s Senior Leadership Team to develop and deliver a new Fundraising and Communication Strategy. He joins with over 15 years of fundraising experience in a range of senior and director roles with his most recent Executive Director of Fundraising at Together for Short Lives.

