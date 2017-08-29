TK Maxx’s clothing collection passes £30m mark for CRUK

TK Maxx has now raised £30.3 million for Cancer Research UK since it launched Give Up Clothes for Good, its charity clothing collection campaign, in 2004.

The campaign, which specifically supports Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, is “the longest running charity clothing collection campaign” in the UK, according to the retailer. Indeed, TK Maxx became the lead part for the Kids & Teens campaign when it launched in 2015.

The total, generated through stock and cash donations, has funded £26.3 million worth of research into new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people with cancer, and a further £4 million worth of general cancer research.

Unwanted clothes, accessories and homeware

The Give Up Clothes for Good campaign encourages people to donate a bag of unwanted clothes, accessories and quality homeware to their nearest TK Maxx store. The items are collected and sold in Cancer Research UK shops across the UK.

A typical bag can be worth up to £30 for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

TK Maxx raises additional funds through cash donations and employee fundraising. This year’s campaign launched today with a series of celebrity images shot by renowned photographer Jason Bell encouraging people across the UK to get involved.

The campaign will run again in February 2018, although you can donate in store all year round.

Frances Milner, Executive Director of Philanthropy and Partnerships at Cancer Research UK said: “We’re overwhelmed by the incredible amount that TK Maxx staff and customers have raised and would like to thank everyone that has supported Give Up Clothes for Good over the years.

“In the early 1970s, four in 10 children with cancer survived for at least five years. Today, it’s more than eight in 10 and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of this… The support of donors and partners like TK Maxx plays a huge role in helping Cancer Research UK fund more research into paediatric cancers and is helping us to beat children’s cancers sooner.”

