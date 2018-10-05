UAE to support ICRC humanitarian response plan in AED40.4m agreement

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has signed a collaboration deal with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that will see the UAE support its humanitarian response plan across the globe with a donation of AED40.4 million (approximately $11m, or £8.4m).

The countries the donation will specifically support include Yemen, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with money also going towards the Committee’s general programme.

Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation signed the deal last month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly 73rd session. Under the agreement, the UAE will provide the ICRC with US$6 million to support health centres, water and sanitation facilities in Yemen, US$1 million to support its humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, US$1 million to support those in DRC, with a further US$3 million to support general programmes.

Maurer said:

“The ICRC welcomes the UAE’s financial contribution to its humanitarian activities. We are thankful for MoFAIC’s continuous support to the ICRC’s mission in contexts of emergencies and protracted crises.”

As well as providing support for health centres, water provision and rehabilitation of sanitation structures in Yemen, and meeting people’s basic needs, the donation is also aimed at helping the ICRC provide more wounded and sick people with appropriate medical treatment, and assist disabled people through physical rehabilitation services.

The donations towards the ICRC’s work in Myanmar and DRC will also support health centres, water provision and rehabilitation of sanitation structures, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected by armed conflict, assistance in accessing basic services and relief, and medical assistance to the sick or wounded.

The UAE is a member of the ICRC’s donor support group.

