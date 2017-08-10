Peter Kay’s Dance for Life back for third year in 2018 with new venues

Peter Kay’s dance-a-thon Dance for Life, which raises funds for Cancer Research UK will be back in 2018, it has been announced.

For the first time Dance For Life will take place in Manchester with Easter shows on Good Friday and Saturday at the Manchester Central. The three-hour dance-a-thons will also take place in Coventry at the Ericsson Indoor Arena, and in Liverpool at new venue SPACE by Echo Arena. Each venue will host the dance-a-thon for two nights: Coventry in January, and Liverpool in March.

Each of the venues will be transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, which will feature state of the art sound and lights with Peter Kay as DJ on the turntables.

Tickets are priced at £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. Peter Kay’s fundraising team can be joined on JustGiving and participants can also set up individual Dance For Life pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Peter Kay’s Dance for Life Team 2017 raised almost £57.500 for the charity on JustGiving – beating its £50,000 target.

Peter Kay said:

“I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance. I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

