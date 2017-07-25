Pilotlight seeks charities in annual recruitment drive

Pilotlight is seeking charity applications for its 2017 Pilotlight Programme.

The deadline for entries is 31st July and the Pilotlight Programme is open to all charities and social entreprises based in England with an annual turnover of less than £5m. Successful applicants will be contacted in August to arrange an assessment meeting with the Pilotlight team.

The Pilotlight Programme takes place over 10-12 months, with projects starting from September 2017. Successful charities are partnered with a team of four senior business mentors who coach and mentor the director with the aim of enhancing the organisation’s sustainability, development and growth.

David King, head of operations at Pilotlight said:

“Pilotlight is a charity dedicated to ensuring the sustainability and efficiency of charitable organisations nationwide. We do this by developing the talents of charitable directors in a supportive setting, while partnering them up with business leaders that can equip them with the commercial skills and industry know-how to improve the impact of their organisation. “Our annual recruitment drive always proves to be a resounding success, and I have no doubt this year will be the same. We wish all participants the best of luck in the application process and look forward to reviewing the diverse list of entries.”

