Leadership development programme seeks charity participants for 2021

Charity leaders are sought to take part in a free one-year personal and professional development programme.

The Growth Project pairs 10 charity leaders with 10 business leaders and offers eight group learning sessions, as well as regular one-to-one meetings between partners. It aims to bring participants together to share learning, and to provide charity leaders with knowledge and skills to help them drive efficiencies and effectiveness within their charity. The range of topics includes Building Networks, Creating Shared Experiences, Governance, Storytelling and Optimising Leadership Potential, and the programme is delivered at no cost to the charity leader.

Business leaders attend the group sessions with their charity leader partner, sharing ideas and knowledge throughout the course. This also provides a leadership development opportunity for the business leader who is challenged to develop their influencing skills and take what they have learnt back to their organisation.

As well as the eight group sessions, each pair will also meet regularly on their own.

There will be two cohorts in 2021, starting in March, and there is a deadline of 30 November for applications.

To be eligible, charity applicants must be the leader of an emerging charity, with an annual revenue of under £5m a year and have at least one project in operation. They must also be based in the UK and able to commit to the workshop dates.

The Growth Project is a non-profit organisation. It launched in 2013 in Australia with the aim of positively impacting 100 charity leaders and 100 business leaders over the course of five years to 2020. In the UK it is a separate UK legal entity operating under a legal agreement with The Growth Project in Australia. Here it aims to help 50 charities and leaders over a three-year period. It launched its first UK programme in March this year, which will be followed by two programmes in 2021 and a further two in 2022.

More information is available on The Growth Project site.

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels