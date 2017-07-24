London funder gives £114k for summer activities for Grenfell young people

City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charitable funder, has made grants totalling £114,480 to provide a summer programme of activities for young people and families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Activities that will be made available include:

seaside day trips

art sessions

sports activities

theatre workshops

The funding has been granted to 18 organisations in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

Grants include:

City Bridge Trust’s funding is part of a wider programme established by the John Lyon’s Charity to provide activities for residents affected by the fire over the summer. Over 50 applications for funding are currently being considered.

In the two weeks immediately after the Grenfell Tower fire, the John Lyon’s Charity gathered a number of funders and third sector organisations to support a series of activities for young people in the community. These other funders are likely to follow City Bridge Trust in providing funding for these activities.

Alison Gowman, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust committee, said: “These summer activities will help to bring the community together and give the young people something to look forward to and focus on at such a difficult time. It is important funders work together in supporting the residents to make the best use of resources. City Bridge Trust is committed to tackling disadvantage across the capital and making London a fairer and better place to live.”

Daniel Robbins, Senior Curator of the Leighton House Museum, which has received £1,150 for a programme of activity for children affected by the Grenfell fire, added: “This grant comes as confirmation of our desire to serve the community and reach out to all areas of the borough, ensuring that everyone can enjoy and benefit from the Museum as a place that can nurture curiosity and imagination, and give respite.”

Support for London Emergencies Trust

City Bridge Trust is supporting London Emergencies Trust (LET), which works in partnership with the British Red Cross, to distribute the funds raised from their public appeals, ensuring that the money reaches those most in need. It provided two members of staff, together with other resources, to ensure that LET had the capacity to respond to the challenge. It has already donated £75,000 to LET.

Who received the funding?

The organisations that have been awarded grants by City Bridge Trust for summer activities are:

· ACAVA-£3,500 for a summer arts activity programme for children and families.

· African Women’s Care- £3,000 for a day trip for 20 children and 20 adults.

· Catholic Children’s Society – £10,000 for a summer programme for children and young people

· Eritrean Lowlanders League- £3,000 for a day trip to Brighton for 60 people.

· Eton Fives Association – £1,500 for Fives (handball) coaching sessions over the summer.

· Hornimans Adventure Playground – £10,000 towards a summer programme for 5-16 year olds.

· Kensington Trust Ltd & West London FC – £2,000 for non-residential summer activities for young people including football, theatre workshops and boxing training.

· Lancaster West Community Children’s Network – £10,000 towards the costs of a summer playscheme for children aged 3 -7.

· Play Association Hammersmith & Fulham – £10,000 for a pop-up play programme on local estates.

· QPR in the Community Trust – £10,000 for a summer programme in North Kensington

· SPID Theatre Company – £7,500 for a summer activities programme for young people in North Kensington.

· St Clement & St James Community Development Project – £10,000 towards the Carnival Arts programme with young people.

· The Friends of Leighton House – £1,150 for a programme of activity for children affected by the Grenfell fire.

· The Harrow Club – £8,850 a summer activity programme for children from the Traveller community.

· Everyone Active- £10,000 towards a summer holiday programme for young people in the Westway area.

· Westpoint-Sustainable Community Development – £4,180 for a summer activity programme for young people from the Somali community.

· Sport4Health Community Interest Company – £6,160 for a 14 week programme of badminton and table tennis for girls and young women.

· Notting Hill Carnival Pioneers Community Festival – £4,000 towards the Notting Hill Pioneers Community Festival

