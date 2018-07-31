Postcode Dream Trust seeks 3 projects to share £3m funding

The People’s Postcode Lottery’s Dream Trust is looking to award funding up to £1million each to inspiring projects that have an original and impactful approach to tackling a serious social issue.

The Postcode Dream Trust, which is in its eighth year and is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is making £3,000,000 available for three projects in 2019.

The Postcode Dream Trust is encouraging charities to think big and collaborate with other not-for-profit partners to deliver their dream project. Funding is available for those that fall under the following five key themes:

changing lives through early intervention: a reas of particular interest include, health and wellbeing, education and language attainment and sectors with clearly identified and measurable problems.

ending loneliness and social isolation: the project must aim to end loneliness and social isolation, which is an increasing problem across the country with almost three-quarters of older people in the UK reporting they regularly feel lonely.

protecting Britain’s biodiversity: Britain’s biodiversity is fragile with populations of birds, butterflies and wild flowers decreasing. To be considered for the award, the projects must tackle the root problems causing this decline.

sustainable systems change: projects must tackle excessive consumption that is often at the root cause of environmental issues and addressing this problem with sustainable solutions. Areas of interest include urban food systems, plastics, food waste and recycling.

transforming society through sport: the project must transform society through sport. Sport has the ability to speak to people as a universal language and can unite people across different backgrounds, religions and economic statuses. In addition to promoting health and wellbeing outcomes, sport can also promote values of teamwork, tolerance and resilience.

Joe Ray, People’s Postcode Lottery’s Social Investment & Innovation Advisor said: