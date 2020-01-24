Up to £20,000 in funding available for local projects

Applications are open for a share of over £3 million raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Applications are open until 4 February, and good causes from voluntary groups to community interest companies, as well as registered charities can apply for grants between £500 up to £20,000.
The funding will be awarded through three separate trusts, which each support projects focused on different themes:
- People’s Postcode Trust looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty
- Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those that look to reduce isolation
- Postcode Local Trust want to hear from groups working on improving biodiversity, green spaces and increasing community access to outdoor space. They also want applications from groups with a project planned for combatting climate change or improving sustainability
Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:
“Grassroots good causes are at the heart of communities the length and breadth of Britain.
“Having seen first-hand the positive impact this funding can have, I would encourage local groups to strongly consider applying. With over £3 million in grants available, successful groups will be able to begin or continue their valuable work and reach even more people in their local area.
“The three trusts cover a large variety of projects so I’d urge groups to visit the trust websites and see where their project would best fit!”
A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.
More information, funding guides and to apply is on the trusts’ websites.
Main image: Magpas Air Ambulance is one charity to have previously benefitted.
