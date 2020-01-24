Up to £20,000 in funding available for local projects

Applications are open for a share of over £3 million raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open until 4 February, and good causes from voluntary groups to community interest companies, as well as registered charities can apply for grants between £500 up to £20,000.

The funding will be awarded through three separate trusts, which each support projects focused on different themes:

People’s Postcode Trust looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty

looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those that look to reduce isolation

supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those that look to reduce isolation Postcode Local Trust want to hear from groups working on improving biodiversity, green spaces and increasing community access to outdoor space. They also want applications from groups with a project planned for combatting climate change or improving sustainability

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“Grassroots good causes are at the heart of communities the length and breadth of Britain. “Having seen first-hand the positive impact this funding can have, I would encourage local groups to strongly consider applying. With over £3 million in grants available, successful groups will be able to begin or continue their valuable work and reach even more people in their local area. “The three trusts cover a large variety of projects so I’d urge groups to visit the trust websites and see where their project would best fit!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

More information, funding guides and to apply is on the trusts’ websites.

Main image: Magpas Air Ambulance is one charity to have previously benefitted.