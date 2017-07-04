Nominations open for 2017 ITV Fundraiser of the Year

Nominations are open for the 2017 ITV Fundraiser of the Year, part of the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards, which are in partnership with TSB.

The award is for tireless and inspirational charity fundraising, and for anyone aged 16 and over. Nominations are via the Pride of Britain Awards site, and close on 25th August. Nominees will first be considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection. Each regional winner will go to Pride of Britain Awards in London, where one will be crowned UK Fundraiser 2017.

Last year, Ben Smith from Portishead won after he ran 401 marathons in 401 consecutive days around the UK, raising more than £250,000 for anti-bullying charities Stonewall and Kidscape. He has also visited more than 100 schools to spread the anti-bullying message.

Regional winners also included ITV News Central’s East Midlands’s Jess Simpkin from Rainworth in Nottinghamshire, who has fought brain tumours since childhood and holds events to raise funds for the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham, and News Central in the Midlands’s Jane Sutton from Burntwood in Staffordshire. She has been raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust since losing her son to cancer in 2014.

